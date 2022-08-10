Rib Mountain State Park is getting an upgrade

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) – Rib Mountain State Park could soon be getting updates.
The park’s master plan hasn’t been updated since 2005, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is taking another look and making some changes.
The idea to update the plan came from Granite Peak Ski Hill, who was hoping to expand the slopes.
The DNR decided to look at the entire state park, and is now thinking of expanding things like bike and hiking trails, climbing hills, camping sites and connecting the park to Nine Mile.
These ideas come after public feedback.
"There's been a lot of good comments on the objectives that came out and kind of the future for Rib Mountain, as we know there's a lot of public support for the property,” Steve Schmelzer, Director of the DNR Bureau of Parks and Recreation Management, said.
The next step is looking into any environmental impacts it could have on the area.
Schmelzer says the public is welcome to continue giving ideas and feedback.
The next draft of the plan will be finished in the fall, with updates and projects expected to begin in Spring 2023.