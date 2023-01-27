Several Black History Month events in Wausau

Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL RESULT IN RAPIDLY DETERIORATING TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS MORNING... Scattered snow flurries developed across the area overnight, and will continue for the early morning hours. A much more significant band of snow will sweep east across Wisconsin during the morning hours. The snow band will overspread central and north-central Wisconsin between 500 am and 700 am, and eastern Wisconsin between 700 am and 900 am. The intensity of the snowfall will increase fairly quickly once it begins. That combined with temperatures still well below freezing and increasingly gusty south winds will likely result in rapidly deteriorating travel conditions. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute. Be sure to allow extra travel time so you can reach your destination safely. Gusty west winds to around 30 mph are likely to produce some blowing and drifting of the snow during the mid-day hours. However, temperatures across portions of central and east-central Wisconsin are forecast to warm above freezing during the afternoon. Once that occurs, the blowing and drifting will be greatly reduced.