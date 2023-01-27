 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL RESULT IN RAPIDLY DETERIORATING TRAVEL CONDITIONS
THIS MORNING...

Scattered snow flurries developed across the area overnight, and
will continue for the early morning hours. A much more significant
band of snow will sweep east across Wisconsin during the morning
hours. The snow band will overspread central and north-central
Wisconsin between 500 am and 700 am, and eastern Wisconsin between
700 am and 900 am. The intensity of the snowfall will increase
fairly quickly once it begins. That combined with temperatures
still well below freezing and increasingly gusty south winds will
likely result in rapidly deteriorating travel conditions.

Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions for
the morning commute. Be sure to allow extra travel time so you can
reach your destination safely.

Gusty west winds to around 30 mph are likely to produce some
blowing and drifting of the snow during the mid-day hours.
However, temperatures across portions of central and east-central
Wisconsin are forecast to warm above freezing during the afternoon.
Once that occurs, the blowing and drifting will be greatly
reduced.

Several Black History Month events in Wausau

  • 0

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Black History Month is less than a week away, and there are some free events hosted by LPRC Diversity Consulting Services and NAOMI to celebrate.

On February 1, there will be a Black History Month kick-off event at Wausau East High School from 6-8 p.m.

On February 9, there will be a conference from 9-3 p.m. at the UWSP Wausau campus on why talking about race still matters.

On February 16, they're hosting Black History trivia night at the Marathon County Historical Society from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Finally, there will be a celebration on February 24 from 6-9 p.m. at White Water Music Hall.

You can register for the event here.

Black History Month events

Have any story ideas? You can send them to sfisher@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you