Several Black History Month events in Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Black History Month is less than a week away, and there are some free events hosted by LPRC Diversity Consulting Services and NAOMI to celebrate.
On February 1, there will be a Black History Month kick-off event at Wausau East High School from 6-8 p.m.
On February 9, there will be a conference from 9-3 p.m. at the UWSP Wausau campus on why talking about race still matters.
On February 16, they're hosting Black History trivia night at the Marathon County Historical Society from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Finally, there will be a celebration on February 24 from 6-9 p.m. at White Water Music Hall.
You can register for the event here.