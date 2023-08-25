 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports Express: Rhinelander football shifting culture

  • Updated
  • 0
Sports Express: Rhinelander football shifting culture

WAOW - Here's a look at the scoreboard from Friday Night Football around Central Wisconsin.

-

Wausau East 15 Rhinelander 34

Big Foot 0 Auburndale 42

Amherst 26 Two Rivers 48

Pacelli 20 Brookfield Academy 40

Spencer/Columbus 14 Colby 46

Assumption 30 Pepin/Alma 69

Medford 52 Onalaska 35

Adams-Friendship 35 Nekoosa 15

Tomahawk 7 Lakeland 0

Witt-Birn 40 Iola-Scandinavia 28

Hudson 14 Stevens Point 21

Marathon 6 Stanley-Boyd 50

Mosinee 35 Clintonville 12

Edgar 40 Stratford 6

Weyauwega-Freemont 50 Rosholt 0

Neillsville/Granton 47 Loyal 0

Cadott 26 Pittsville 40

De Pere 7 Wausau West 42

Sturgeon Bay 15 Antigo 20

Merrill 7 Crandon 14

Marshfield 10 New Richmond 31

8 man

Prairie Farm 46 Thorp 78

Owen-Withee 36 New Auburn 0

Athens 44 Cornell 0

Marion/Tigerton 26 Wabeno/Laona 36

Thursday, Aug 24th

Chippewa Falls 14 DCE 24

Wisconsin Rapids 6 Stoughton 28

Tags

Recommended for you