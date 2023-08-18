Sports Express Week 1: Stratford Knocks off Mosinee

High School football is officially back in the Badger State, and here are the scores from Week 1
Plus Stratford knocks off Mosinee in our Game of the Week.
Rapids 7 River Falls 33 (Thu)
Marshfield 0 Hudson 31 (Thu)
D.C Everest 40 Green Bay Preble 21 (Thu)
Milwaukee Hamilton 0 Auburndale 63 (4:00 Fri)
Wausau East 23 Lakeland 7
Wausau West 24 Superior 3
Osceola 41 Merrill 0
New Richmond 44 Medford 24
St. Croix Central 70 Spencer-Columbus 0
Iola-Scandinavia 32 Shiocton 7
Clintonville 19 Amherst 65
Ellsworth 8 Edgar 6
Rhinelander 22 Tomahawk 21
Stratford 33 Mosinee 14
Portage 42 Adams Friendship 7
Rosholt 0 St. Mary Catholic 49
Crandon 8 Hurley 24
Mukwonago 35 SPASH 7
Antigo 7 Witt-Birn 56
Belleville 28 Weyauwega-Fremont 37
Loyal 16 Abbotsford 36
Ripon 18 Nekoosa 40
Colby 24 Neillsville-Granton 8
Necedah 0 Assumption 69
Stanley-Boyd 44 Cadott 28
Catholic Central Pacelli (1:00 sat)