Sports Express Week 1: Stratford Knocks off Mosinee

  • Updated
  • 0
Sports Express Week 1: Stratford picks up where they left off

High School football is officially back in the Badger State, and here are the scores from Week 1

Plus Stratford knocks off Mosinee in our Game of the Week.

Rapids 7 River Falls 33 (Thu) 

Marshfield 0 Hudson 31 (Thu)

D.C Everest 40 Green Bay Preble 21 (Thu)

Milwaukee Hamilton 0 Auburndale 63 (4:00 Fri)

Wausau East 23 Lakeland 7

Wausau West 24 Superior 3

Osceola 41 Merrill 0

New Richmond 44 Medford 24

St. Croix Central 70 Spencer-Columbus 0 

Iola-Scandinavia 32 Shiocton 7

Clintonville 19 Amherst 65

Ellsworth 8 Edgar 6

Rhinelander 22 Tomahawk 21

Stratford 33 Mosinee 14

Portage 42 Adams Friendship 7

Rosholt 0 St. Mary Catholic 49

Crandon 8 Hurley 24

Mukwonago 35 SPASH 7

Antigo 7 Witt-Birn 56

Belleville 28 Weyauwega-Fremont 37

Loyal 16 Abbotsford 36

Ripon 18 Nekoosa 40

Colby 24 Neillsville-Granton 8

Necedah 0 Assumption 69 

Stanley-Boyd 44 Cadott 28

Catholic Central Pacelli (1:00 sat)

