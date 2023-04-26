12 area athlete's set to represent the badger state at the 2023 US Open Wrestling Championships

(WAOW) - Twelve area wrestlers are set to take the mat this week at the 2023 US Open Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas.
"We've just been training hard and getting ready for this tournament - it's a huge tournament for us," said Sam Mitchell, Marshfield alumni and current University of Buffalo wrestler.
But the connection runs deeper than just representing the badger state.
All 12 come from the World Gold Wrestling program.
"'I've been training four days a week for practice- its everything I needed to get to this level, and its definitely prepared me," said Mitchell.
And who better to prepare them for a big stage than a 3 time Olympian - Dennis hall.
"He's been my coach since third grade - so a big part," said Auburndale senior Colton Weiler.
"He's why I'm successful today," said Mitchell. "I've been going to his practice's since I can remember, he's just taught me so much about the sport of wrestling there is no coach I'd rather grow up under."
So while the mat stays the same size, the stage is bigger than ever before and because of Hall they're more than ready for it...
"When we were young, Dennis- he had the same kind of coaching style, he was all about hard wrestling," said Mitchell. "If a guy grew up with Dennis, they're good, they're gonna make it."