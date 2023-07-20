2023 Golf Card: X-C's Riverview Golf Course

We're heading to Antigo on our next stop of the 2023 central Wisconsin golf card tour for a look at luxurious Riverview Golf Course.
The 9 hole, par 36 has been the go-to links for locals for nearly 10 decades now, with Juri and Adam Paulas taking over ownership in the winter of 2021.
"Everybody says this hole (hole 8), either you love it or you hate it, and I think more people hate it," said Juri Paulus, Co-Owner of Riverview. "It's tough with the green placement. You got water in front and then the two trees."
Hole 8 is where we arrive at the signature pin, a 123 yard par 3, that forces a straight iron shot to split two large Oak tree'
We have also two par 5's here so a lot longer than X-C our other golf course, so I think it's for everybody. Kids to adults to families," said Juri.
Through the dryer weeks, grounds crews are constantly watering the greens to keep the course in pristine condition.
To book your tee time, call (715) 623-2663.