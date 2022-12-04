A change in ownership? Packers trail Bears 16-10 at the half

Could Aaron Rodgers ownership of the Bears be in jeopardy at Soldier Field as the home team leads 16-10 after 30 minutes?
Packers are looking to win their 8th straight against their rivals and take the all-time lead in wins in the league.
The Bears got the ball to start things off. After a promising start to the drive Chicago would stall out in Packers territory and settle for three to take an early lead.
On the Packers ensuing drive a heavy dose of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon would prove ineffective as Green Bay would forced to punt after picking up one first down.
Then the ghosts of last week would once again haunt the Packers defense, in the form of a mobile quarterback running wild and free.
Justin Fields would break off a 56-yard rushing touchdown, to put the Packers in a 10-0 hole. The run would make his third rushing touchdown on 50-plus yards this year.
As the clock ticked into the second quarter Green Bay continued to feature Jones and Dillon on their next drive, moving into Bears territory. However once again, after a promising start, the offense would stall.
Although this time the Pack would come away with points in the form of a 24-yard Mason Crosby chip shot, making it 10-3.
However it appeared to do the trick in shifting momentum, at least momentarily. The Packers defense would come up with a big takeaway on the Bears next drive, when Rudy Ford scooped up a Chase Claypool fumble.
The turnover would be wasted though, as the Packers offense failed to get any traction on the follow-up drive missing on a 4th down conversion attempt dropping them to 5/20 on that down this year.
Chicago wasted no time in answering going 63-yards in two plays with David Montgomery paying it off with six from seven yards away, but a missed extra point kept it 16-3 for the next kickoff.
Needing something to happen before the half the Packers would take possession and begin their drive. As they drove deep into Bears territory Jones would cross 5,000 career rushing yards.
It would be Christian Watson that crossed the goal line though as the Packers once again went for it on 4th down, this time converting and scoring to make it 16-10 at the half.
Packers get the ball to start the 3rd.