Aaron Rodgers takes pay cut in reworked deal with New York Jets, per report

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Wood, Portage, southeastern Marathon, Waupaca and western Shawano Counties through 915 PM CDT... At 822 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Wisconsin Rapids to near Bevent. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Stevens Point, Waupaca, Clintonville, Whiting, Bevent, Wittenberg, Amherst, Embarrass, Chain O' Lakes-King and Plover. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central and northeastern Wisconsin. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH