Aaron Rodgers takes pay cut in reworked deal with New York Jets, per report

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Wood,
Portage, southeastern Marathon, Waupaca and western Shawano Counties
through 915 PM CDT...

At 822 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles north of Wisconsin Rapids to near
Bevent. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Stevens Point, Waupaca, Clintonville, Whiting, Bevent, Wittenberg,
Amherst, Embarrass, Chain O' Lakes-King and Plover.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
these storms pass.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for
central and northeastern Wisconsin.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
561 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

MARATHON              PORTAGE               WAUSHARA
WOOD

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

WINNEBAGO

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

LANGLADE              LINCOLN

IN NORTHEAST WISCONSIN

MENOMINEE             SHAWANO               WAUPACA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANGELICA, ANTIGO, ARNOTT,
AURORAVILLE, BAKERVILLE, BLOOMVILLE, BORTH, BRYANT, CLINTONVILLE,
DEERBROOK, DOERING, ELCHO, GLEASON, HARRISON, HOFA PARK, JEFFRIS,
KEMPSTER, KESHENA, KING, LIND CENTER, MARSHFIELD, MENASHA,
MERRILL, NEENAH, NEOPIT, NEVA, NEW LONDON, NORTHPORT, OSHKOSH,
PINE RIVER, PLOVER, POLAR, RURAL, SHAWANO, SILVER LAKE,
STEVENS POINT, THORNTON, WAUPACA, WAUSAU, WAUTOMA, WINNEBAGO,
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, AND WITTMAN FIELD.

Aaron Rodgers takes pay cut in reworked deal with New York Jets, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
Aaron Rodgers takes pay cut in reworked deal with New York Jets, per report

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stretches at the team's training facility.

 Seth Wenig/AP

(CNN) — Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a reworked deal with the New York Jets, the 39-year-old confirmed while talking to reporters during training camp on Wednesday.

Rodgers gave no specifics of the reworked deal, but according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the two sides agreed to a two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season.

Per the report, that would be a roughly $35 million pay cut, since Rodgers’ previous deal had nearly $110 million guaranteed remaining on it.

The Jets did not comment when asked about the specifics of Rodgers’ reworked contract. CNN has asked Rodgers’ representatives for comment.

The four-time league MVP, who contemplated retirement following last season, indicated he plans to play more than one season in New York.

“Definitely some of it is how much fun I’m having,” Rodgers said. “It’s all about the body, how the body feels.

“The team gave up significant pieces for it just to be a one-year deal. I’m aware of that, and I think there was, you know, an awareness of that. Now, again, anything can happen with my body or with the success we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I don’t really see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”

In April, Rodgers was traded to the Jets, after spending his entire 18-season NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 31-25 victory in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you