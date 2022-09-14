AOW: Abbotsford's Fuentes breaks school record, making most of opportunity

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- In true underdog fashion, Abbotsford freshman running back Christian Fuentes has become the talk of the team.
In his last performance against Iola-Scandinavia Friday, he made the most of his touches.
On just 13 carries, he gained 373 yards, which head coach Jake Knapmiller says is a school record.
No Abbotsford player had a number that large since Dalton Feddick had 354 yards in a game in 2019.
"It felt real good, getting all those yards in one game. My line blocked really good for me. I thank them for that a lot," Fuentes said.
He was told he got the record after the game, and he says he's done his best to put the game past him, but others will still bring it up to him.
"From the younger guys, they're like 'Oh, you broke the school record, how does it feel?' And I was like, it feels good," Fuentes said.
Knapmiller says his performance is a small part of a larger body of work that has propelled the ninth grader to become the leading rusher on the team.
"Going into the year, he might have been our third in line and we had some injuries, he had a nice scrimmage," he said.
"He didn't really blink when we got him the carries and he was in the spotlight and I expect that he won't the rest of the year," Knapmiller added.
Fuentes says he's been trying to soak in as much knowledge as possible, and learning from former Abbotsford running backs like Adam Seefluth, who is the current running backs coach, and his quarterback, JV Castillo, who also has averaged more than 100 rushing yards per game this season.
Knapmiller says what makes Fuentes special is his wanting to be coached.
"He's really put some time in to make himself what he is. He did some sprint training, he did four sports as an 8th grader, he's a kid that wants to be the best he can at whatever he does," he said.
Abbotsford has not lost yet, and will continue its season Friday against Marathon.