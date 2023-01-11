AOW: Cardinals' Seidel scorches the nets with 12 3-pointers on Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Newman Catholic senior guard Isaac Seidel had his best performances of his playing career Tuesday night in a win over Stratford.
As part of an overall 55-point first half barrage by the Cardinals - in what ultimately became an 81-63 win - Seidel canned nine of his 12 3-pointers.
Seidel said the nine first half 3-pointers surpassed his personal record for total three-pointers made in a full game.
"My previous record was eight," he said. "It was a good game and shoutout to my teammates for finding me all game," Seidel added.
It was a wise move looking for Seidel beyond the 3-point arc on Tuesday. Seidel was a flamethrower, burying 12 of 17 3-point attempts, and finishing with 36 points.
The Cardinals are a bunch that let their shooters shoot, and it happened to be Seidel on this night, as he and the team put a lot of emphasis on being locked in from distance from game to game.
"I'd say probably three-fourths of all my basketball work goes into shooting because no matter what level you play at, shooting is going to be a big part in the game, so it's good to see that work pay off," he said.
As for who he models his mentality around as a basketball player, he says he most enjoys watching an NBA player that doesn't often extend his range.
"Kind of a weird player, to not really resemble my game at all, but I like Steven Adams, he plays for the Memphis Grizzlies. He's one of my favorite players to watch and I like playing with him in [NBA] 2K," Seidel said.
Moving forward, Newman Catholic is currently in the middle of a tight race for supremacy in the Marawood Conference-South, neck and neck with Assumption and Marathon.
Seidel says he's looking forward to taking part in the stretch run with his close friends to cap off his senior season.
"These guys are my brothers. I've been playing with them since third grade, so it's just that chemistry that kind of helps us on and off the court," he said.
The Cardinals' next game is against the Edgar Wildcats Friday night at home.