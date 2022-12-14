AOW: DCE's Hall playing efficient, focused on the court

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- D.C. Everest senior Marcus Hall has made a name for himself on the court for three years now at the varsity level, and has evolved into one of the state's top scorers.
Through the Evergreens' first five games this season, Hall has averaged slightly more 30 points per game on nearly 60% shooting from the field, and diversifies his game with 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.
That scoring mark puts the 6'6" guard/forward in the top-10 in the state, coming off a 2021-22 season where he averaged a shade under 29 points per game.
Hall's development has earned him a spot on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay basketball roster next year, signing his letter of intent earlier this fall.
As for this season, Hall has helped DCE get off to a 4-1 start and while he says defenses can adapt to what he does, they have to deal with everyone else on the court too.
"I don't think, not to sound cocky, but I don't think it would be possible to take me out of a game, but also even if they're trying to, we have a complete team where they can't really do that, if that makes sense," he said.
Cohen Priebe and Owen Soehl are the second and third-leading scorers on the team this year, both shooting above 45% from 3-point range; Hall is also shooting 46.7% from that range so far.
He says the diversification of his game has been vital to his development, specifically touting his focus on the defensive side lately.
"This year, it's been a lot more focused on defense, because I feel like my offensive game was a lot more polished than I was on defense," Hall said.
Going forward, he says he has some unfinished business to take care of, as the DCE looks to improve on its 13th-seed placing in last year's playoffs, losing to Marshfield.
Having been part of the varsity rotation for two prior years, though there is a long season to go, he says he and his team will be ready when the moment comes.
"Once I start thinking about playoffs, it all goes away, the hype comes back just like it was at the beginning of the season, so I feel like our team and me personally, definitely have enough mental fortitude to fight through the whole season and be very successful."
The Evergreens will have their first meeting against the aforementioned Tigers Friday night at home.