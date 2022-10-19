AOW: Everest's equestrians make state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- D.C. Everest will have three students representing the district in a state tournament later this month: the equestrian state tournament.
Freshmen Katie Roppe and Neah Zimmerman and senior Kendra Larson will be taking their talents to Madison October 28-30, after advancing past teams of similar sizes to get to that point.
The berth marks the first time the district has been represented since 2017.
"Five years ago, we went to state, and that's when we had our biggest team of 12, and now we're down to three people, so it kind of hits hard," Larson said.
The sport is heavily dependent on the riders' ability to control their horses in a variety of events.
Zimmermann and Larson have been riding horses and competing for as long as they can remember and have dealt with stigmas surrounding their passion along the way.
"I don't mention much about my horses in school, because when you do, people kind of make fun of you for it, but yet they don't realize how much work you put in to actually make a 1,200-pound animal listen to you. Like, at any moment, they could crush you," Zimmermann said.
With a smaller team than 2017 this time around, that also means more responsibility will be placed on each individual.
"This year, we're hoping...we rely more on each other and not the 12 people that we brought to state. It is something different, it's not like an every single day thing that I travel all the way to Madison for something," Zimmermann said.
Competing at state will ultimately go down as just another event for Larson, but it will mean more than usual.
"With it being my senior year, it's kind of a big accomplishment, to be able to just feel the competition and see other people compete that are at a higher level than I am," she said.
Going forward, they hope the group can find more people to join so they can compete in different brackets in future competitions.