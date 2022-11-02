AOW: Rhinelander boys soccer on board state tournament hype train

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Rhinelander boys soccer team has developed a flair for the dramatic over the last two weeks, riding it all the way to its first state tournament appearance in school history.
The Hodags' last three playoff games against Lakeland Union, Medford, and Rice Lake have all been decided in penalty kicks.
"It's a lot of pressure for the whole team and obviously for the fans too, but it's so much fun, it makes the game exciting and I'm just glad we've been able to come as far as we have that way," said Shane Petrick, a senior forward for Rhinelander.
Any one of those games could have turned the other way for Rhinelander, but none of them exemplified that fact more than their sectional final against Rice Lake.
Scoreless after regulation, the Warriors scored to break a 4-4 deadlock and, for the moment, take them to state.
However, during the approach of the player's kick, a train horn sounded, disrupting goalkeeper Cooper Radke's attempt to stop the ball. The game officials let the Warriors kick again, and their second attempt hit the post and bounced wide.
"Honestly everyone was confused, no one really knew what was going on, because the refs weren't fully knowing what was going on," recalled senior midfielder Braden Mork.
The game would play on, and by happenstance, Rhinelander's opportunity to break the tie would also be interrupted by a train horn. The officials again allowed a re-kick, and the Hodags scored to take a 5-4 lead.
Rice Lake's attempt to answer was stopped by Radke, giving Rhinelander the win.
Heart-stopping finishes aside, Hodag players and coaches say they have earned their chance to compete for a championship.
Now they are looking to validate their spot in Division 3's final four.
"Our whole lives as kids, we've been always talking about going to state and now we're finally doing it. It's definitely crazy," Mork said.
"They've exceeded all of my expectations and Coach Adams' expectations and we get one more game. It's a bonus game for me to be able to go out with my team," added head coach Nathan Bates.
Rhinelander takes on Notre Dame Friday at 4:30 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.