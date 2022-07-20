Area referee's are roughing it: Here's how we fix it

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) -- In Wisconsin, you can become a referee as young as age thirteen, and keep doing so as long as you can keep up.

But despite the wide range, Wisconsin has found itself in dire need as of late.

WAYSA Referee Ethan Dykman, WAYSA official

Second year official Ethan Dykman said, "started last year and there were a good amount of referee's but this year they've kind of just kept going down and going down and going down. And new here we are with barely any on the field."

In 2019 Wausau Area Youth Soccer Association(WAYSA) had over 50 officials, according to WAYSA president Patrick Murphy. This year they're down to just 15.

Fifth year official Ozkar Schroeder said, "I've been reffing for five years I think and when I started there was a lot of people, there would honestly not be any open games at all."

According to the association, a typical weekday requires roughly 20 referee's, but this season one, or two per field will have to suffice.

"We don't have a full crew, we have one on this field and we have one on this field, were supposed to have three for every game and its just been increasingly hard to ref," said Schroeder.

The main struggle cited; poor treatment but parents and coaches. But these ref's say they know where the frustration is stemming from.

Owen Blum candidly explained, "sometimes I don't always make the correct calls. It's difficult to make calls on your own sometimes but then sometimes the parents get a little rowdy because I cant see everything."

Nationwide, the referee count has dropped nearly 50,000 since 2019. Its a big issue, and the solution is easier said than done.

"If we could fully staff the field it would make a lot of those issues go away. Cause we'd be able to have three pairs of eyes," said Schroeder.

Officials believe there is strength in numbers, if parents, and players would step up, everyone would benefit.

"It's a very good community and I encourage everyone to come out and at least try it sometime," Dykman said.

If you're ready to step up to the plate, you can contact WAYSA, at their website.