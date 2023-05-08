Assumption Royals chasing back-to-back state titles

(WAOW) - Although another rainy day has cancelled conference games across the state, it's just another bump in the road for the 10-2 Royals - who are chasing back to back state titles.
“I think we really adapt well, we’re still going to get better wherever we are," said senior, Cristen Casey.
Assumption has adapted an conquered nearly all their opponents this season, sitting on top of the Marawood-South with a whopping +50 run differential
“We know how to attack them," said Casey. We have a plan for each game and we sit on that game, until it’s over."
Leading the way on the mound for the Royals - Ava Schill, who broke the record for most strikeouts in a tournament game in last season 3-1 state championship win over Barneveld.
But her goals to top that this year?
"I mean it would be awesome, to finish my game last game with a win, that would be great," shared Schill
But like her Coach, who is also her dad would say, just take it pitch by pitch.
“I think game by game is our number one goal, take it practice by practice, don’t look to far ahead just do the little moments," added Schill.
“I think we’re getting better at the right time, right now. I think we’re good, I think a lot of people are going to be hearing our name again," said Casey. "Hopefully we’re there, we just got to keep working hard and take one game at a time.”