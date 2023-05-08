 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Winnebago,
Outagamie, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will result in hazardous driving
conditions, which will likely impact the Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and keep a safe
distance from other vehicles.

&&

Assumption Royals chasing back-to-back state titles

  • Updated
  • 0
Assumption Royals chasing back-to-back state titles

(WAOW) - Although another rainy day has cancelled conference games across the state, it's just another bump in the road for the 10-2 Royals - who are chasing back to back state titles.

“I think we really adapt well, we’re still going to get better wherever we are," said senior, Cristen Casey.

Assumption has adapted an conquered nearly all their opponents this season, sitting on top of the Marawood-South with a whopping +50 run differential

“We know how to attack them," said Casey. We have a plan for each game and we sit on that game, until it’s over."

Leading the way on the mound for the Royals - Ava Schill, who broke the record for most strikeouts in a tournament game in last season 3-1 state championship win over Barneveld.

But her goals to top that this year?

"I mean it would be awesome, to finish my game last game with a win, that would be great," shared Schill

But like her Coach, who is also her dad would say, just take it pitch by pitch.

“I think game by game is our number one goal, take it practice by practice, don’t look to far ahead just do the little moments," added Schill.

“I think we’re getting better at the right time, right now. I think we’re good, I think a lot of people are going to be hearing our name again," said Casey. "Hopefully we’re there, we just got to keep working hard and take one game at a time.”

Tags

Recommended for you