The WIAA winter sports season has come to a close, but some of the best athletes took the court at the Kohl Center for one final showcase before the curtain call.
That includes our athlete of the week Blake Jakobi of the Columbus Catholic dons.
While Jakobi would have preferred to have been in Madison with his team playing for a gold ball, he represented them in a big way in the WIAA's 3-point shootout contest.
This was the second year in-a-row Jakobi went toe-to-toe with the best sharpshooters in the state and he showed he's only getting better.
"It felt better knowing what I had to do to succeed," said Jakobi. "I just kind of mentally prepared for what I had to do more to be higher in the rankings."
And rank higher he did.
Jakobi improved on his sophomore performance, by advancing to the semi-finals this time around, finishing as one of the top four long ball shooters in Wisconsin.
"Sometimes it gets a little nerve racking knowing that you have expectations to be that high," continued Jakobi. "But you use those feelings to be better on the stage and then you can use the people around you to guide you and be better too."
But Jakobi was more than prepared for the big stage after a stellar season from beyond the arc.
In his junior campaign Jakobi went 71/150 from deep, meaning he was hitting 47% of the shots he took.
However that type of success didn't happen over night, Jakobi has loved the game and has been dedicated to putting in the work for years.
"I started (playing) really young around kindergarten and I started falling in love with it 4th or 5th grade," said Jakobi. "Ever since then it's kept growing."
And it's because of his love for the game that being on the floor of the Kohl Center will be a moment he will remember forever.
"It's one of my better memories throughout my life so far," Said Jakobi.
"Just going out and being on the Kohl Center floor, not many people get to experience that."