Athlete of the Week - D.C. Everest's Colin Belton

D.C. Everest's Colin Belton finished as the Evergreen's top tennis player in the 2023 season, but his success goes well beyond the court.
Between the lines he ended the year with a formidable 15-2 record and a trip to the state tournament.
However the two-sport athlete has always tried to put the "student", in student-athlete first.
"That's always been really important," said Belton. "(I) always study as much as I can and just trying to reach my maximum potential in academics and athletics."
Belton will finish his high school career with 3.998 GPA and has already been accepted to Duke, which ironically has been his dream school since the basketball team beat Wisconsin in the national championship.
"I try to epitomize being a student athlete so balance athletics and academics and in my world academics have always come first," said Belton. "
But it doesn't stop there.
Belton will hit campus with the $7500, Make It Better Foundation's, Driven at Heart Scholarship, which he earned for not just his academics, but also his contributions to the community
Belton also works with Patriot K-9's, a program that helps raise service dogs that will be placed with veterans who suffer from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.
"I'm certainly very busy," said Belton of his schedule. "I really find that not only what I do academically and athletically rewarding, but I really love putting effort and time into the community work and seeing the impact that it has. (That) has been the biggest motivator for me to keep going no matter how busy I might seem."