Athlete of the Week: Alexandra Hofrichter

(WAOW) - Alexandra Hofrichter has taken an untraditional route to the top, starting wrestling for the first time in 8th grade.
"I feel like I picked it up pretty quickly, because wrestling been in my family for a really long time," said Hofrichter.
And she was a natural, now for the 4th consecutive year of her high school career she remains untouchable - holding the crown as the top ranked female in the state at 152.
"It does feel good to be able to say I'm the one people want to beat now, because that was always my goal when I started to go against the best of the best and see how I would do," said Hofrichter. "Now I'm that person for a lot of girls."
"I believe one girl has made it to the second period with her this year and that would be it," said Jason Hohensee, Antigo Wrestling Coach. "There isn't a girl in Wisconsin that has lasted an entire match with her in two years now."
That dominance has her well on her way to claiming back to back state championships, but her goals are bigger.
She's currently ranked 14th overall in the country, and will look to climb even higher at the National Tournament come July.
"I would like to take first at Nationals, I've never gotten first, I've gotten 4th, 7th, 8th, and 5th, but never first. I'd like to do that," said Hofrichter.
But while she's working to close her high school chapter on top, she's also paving the way for her younger sister Olivia, a freshman - to carry on the legacy for the Red Robins.
"I've never really had a a female wrestling partner, and she gets to be that with me, being that we're sisters, we end up getting in a few fights, but from the start to now, I've only ever wrestled guys for practice, so sometimes it still catches me that I have a girl to wrestle with, It feels good," said Hofrichter.
She'll look to bring home her second straight state title at the meet next week, showing what's possible for a girl from central Wisconsin.