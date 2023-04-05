Athlete of the Week: Brady Cleveland

WAOW - Dedication to your craft is the key for any athlete looking to make it to the next level - but for Wausau native Brady Cleveland its a lifestyle.
He joined the USA Hockey's U18 National Development Team following his sophomore season at Wausau West.
"It was pretty surreal for me, like I really didn't understand at the time how awesome that opportunity would be," said Cleveland.
The rare opportunity has allowed the 6'4 lockdown defender to move to Plymouth Michigan with a billet family, and represent the red, white, and blue on the biggest stage.
"The commitment is huge - the days are long and the days are tiring but this place is the best place to develop as a hockey player," said Cleveland. "You're going against the best players every day in practice, if you're having an off day - nobody cares you have to show up and do your best or your gonna get exposed."
That preparation has earned him a trip to compete internationally, heading Switzerland next week to compete in the U18 World Tournament.
"We got about a week of training camp in Zurich, Switzerland, than well be off to Basel, Switzerland for the tournament. It's really just special going over there having that USA jersey on and hopefully bring home the gold," said Cleveland.
Looking forward to next season Brady is set to honor his commitment to the University of Wisconsin Hockey Program, and is also projected to be selected in the upcoming 20-23 NHL Draft.
"It's pretty cool honestly, every single teams different, they are their own teams and they have their own opinions on me, but obviously the dream is to play in the NHL," Cleveland said.
But for now, Brady says he just lives for the moment, continuing to show what's possible for a kid from central Wisconsin.