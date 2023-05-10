Athlete of the week: Gavin Obremski

(WAOW) - Catcher is often referred to as the field general of baseball, and Mosinee's spark plug behind the plate Gavin Obremski leads his group by example.
"Always guaranteed what's gonna happen behind the plate with him," said Head Coach, Andy Olson. "It's a phenomenal thing to have, especially as a junior, a two year starter, a phenomenal catcher."
Leading comes naturally to the 6'2 205 pounder - whether that's on the gridiron playing quarterback in the fall, or behind home plate in the spring.
"Just my mentality," said Obremski. "Even when you're struggling you got to be up every time, because your teammates can be doing good,, you got to just keep cheering them on."
Something else that transfers across both sports - his cannon of an arm.
"I take care of it pretty well, I ultimately have a pretty good arm, taking care of it all the time," said Obremski.
But for Gavin, the hard work isn't just about his arm.
He is very well rounded, especially in baseball as he leads the team with 45 AB's through 13 games, and tallied 14 RBI's and 3 home runs.
"He's a hard nosed, hard working kid, great attitude," said Coach Olson. "He puts everything out there for everybody on the team, and just has a great ability all around."
"You know I work out as much as I can," said Obremski.
But no matter what ball he's throwing, the goal is always the same
"Make sure I'm good for every sport I play," shared Obremski.