Athlete of the Week: Jaydon Awe

After being named First-Team All Conference following his freshman season, Pacelli's Jaydon Awe is still hungry.
"I like to watch a lot of film, see what I do differently between game to game and see how I play - its just a mentality shift." said Awe.
That shift has led him to become nearly unstoppable to start his sophomore campaign.
He's currently averaging 17.6 points and 17.2 rebounds a game so far this season.
"Right now I cant even imagine what his ability could be," said John Schurk, Head Coach of the Pacelli boys basketball team. "At this point I know he's still growing, and I know he has high exceptions for himself and this team."
That growth has led Awe to have some of the most dominant few days in Pacelli history.
On Jan. 20th, he recorded 18 points, 13 rebounds, 10 blocks, 10 steals, and 9 assists against Rosholt - just one shy of a quintuple double, a feat that's only ever been done twice in the history of basketball.
He then followed that up by dropping a triple double the following Tuesday against Antigo.
"After the game I'll take a look at (the stats) and see what I did, compare it to previous stats - but never in the moment, just go with the flow," said Awe.
And if the 6'7, 16 year old stays with that flow - he and coaches think the sky's the limit.
"I'd love to go D1, NBA, as far as I can make it," said Awe.
"I really do feel the ceiling is just unlimited for him," added Coach Schurk. "He just has so much potential and passion for the game, that were just excited to see where it goes."
He'll look to continue his hot streak