Athlete of the Week: Kade Smigaj

(WAOW) - After a successful 4 years at SPASH, the high school chapter of Kade Smigaj's career has come to a close, but he leaves the Panthers hockey program better than he found it.
"When you think of SPASH hockey you think of Kade Smigaj," said Head Coach Matt Pohlkamp. "Not only does he score goals and assists, but he's the guy in the locker room that rally's the boys and sets the tone."
During his career for the panthers he averaged nearly 1 goal a game - netting 98 goals total .
But he was also happy to share the wealth, tallying 122 assists, a well rounded product of the work put in when no ones watching.
"Just being consistent it's just the little results that add up, and always kind of staying locked into it, I feel like that's really benefitted me, when its the offseason just staying consistent making sure I'm in the weight room and shooting pucks," said Smigaj.
So while his prep chapter may be closed, the story's not over yet as the goal scorer is still deciding where his blades will hit the ice next.
"I wanna play junior hockey for sure - then pursue a college opportunity from therem" said Smigaj. "I think I did a pretty good job of showing up each day - bringing it to practice and working out, and I'm hoping the young guys can carry on that through the rest of their careers here."