Athlete of the Week: Logan Baumgartner

(WAOW) - As he enters the final postseason of his high school career, Medford's Logan Baumgartner has certainly made the most of his time in the red & black.
"You look at everything he's accomplished, whether it be football, baseball and of course basketball, he's setting all kind of records. He just one of those guys you can't replace with one guy," said Justin Hraby, Medford's Head Baseball Coach.
His fantastic final campaign began in the winter on the hardwood, where he became Medford's all time leading scorer.
Now in the spring he's shining on the diamond, becoming the schools all-time leader in hits, and RBI's in a season with 36.
"You know were all working together hitting through the lineup, making the plays on defense, and pitchers are throwing strikes," said Baumgartner.
But his production isn't just limited to the plate.
He's also been an ace on the mound for Medford, going 9-1 in the games he's started.
The Red Raiders are currently the 10th ranked team in state according to wissports.net, and have earned the #2 seed in division 2 with a 22-4 record.
But no matter how his final chapter ends, Baumgartner has certainly left his mark on Medford athletics.
"It's gone by quick and I'm just kind of cherishing these moments - it will be a big focus of mine as this season comes to an end," said Baumgartner.
"He'll definitely be missed, I'm certain he won't be missed by other coaches in the Great Nothern Conference, but myself, Coach Brown, and Coach Wilson, not just for the production but for the kid he is," shared Coach Hraby.