Athlete of the Week: Mosinee's Alexis Jonas reaches 1000 career assists

For this week's Athlete of the week we're headed to Mosinee to honor Alexis Jonas, the setter for the Indians volleyball team.
Jonas receives the honor due to hitting an incredible career feat,1000 assists.
Passing the millennium mark is not so easily done and is something that her head coach says puts her in elite company.
"Not many kids get to that mark," said Head Coach Justin Jacobs. "I think she's number five in our school history to do it. We've only got a handful of a thousand hits, and a thousand digs, so she's in pretty elite company and we're pretty proud of it as a strong program."
However it's more than just her play that shines on the court.
"Her leadership has also been key for us," said Jacobs. "She's not afraid to step in and say the things that need to be said. She's a positive role model and the big thing for us is she's looking to get better."
However while the individual recognition is nice, Jonas doesn't feel that this is an individual award.
"It takes your whole team," said Jonas. "I got all my girls with me, they're obviously helping me get all my assists. It takes a lot of hard work and a lot of practice."
It's that hard work, combined with her leadership and continued stellar play, has Jonas hopeful that the 2022 Indians will post yet another undefeated conference season and hoist another conference championship.
"I'm hoping to keep the same thing going," said Jonas. "We just go game by game and we're putting in a lot of practice, were rebuilding right now, and were all getting lot of good chemistry."