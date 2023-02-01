Athlete of the Week: Reese Rogowski

(WAOW) - To make it to the state tournament is the dream of every high school athlete, but to make it in three different sport's is almost unheard of.
"My main goal is to make it to state for all three sports," said Reese Rogowski, a Witt-Birn senior in her final basketball season.
Rogowski has always strived for success, whether its on the court or on the track.
"she's just that type of leader where our girls lean on her," said Nick Mechelke, Head Coach of the Witt-Birn girls basketball team. "I lean on her for what she does every day.'
Growing up a multi-sport athlete has reached it's pinnacle for Rogowski in her senior season, as she's notched state appearances in both volleyball and track and field for the chargers- but the seniors not done yet.
"Basketball we'll really have to fight for that top spot, we have a lot tough teams that're coming up, so its going to be interesting to see how those go, and I hope to make it state in track as well," added Rogowski.
And she's doing all she can this season - already joining the 1,000 point club, and just this week passing Cassie Bauch for the all time leading scorer in Witt-Birn girls basketball history, currently sitting at 1,176 points and counting.
"I mean you look at Reese and what she has accomplished throughout her athletic career. She's been the volleyball player of the year, they went to state in volleyball this year, and she's a captain on the volleyball team. She's also been all conference in volleyball, basketball, and track, I mean its just who she is," said Coach Mechelke.
Although her high school career may be over soon, she luckily won't have to give up the green and gold - signing her commitment to join the North Dakota State University Track & Field team.
"I'm really excited to see what the future brings in track and field and what NDSU can bring for me," said Rogowski.