Athlete of the Week: Teegan Streit

(WAOW) - Whether it's the classroom, on the field, or on the track - since he was young Teegan Streit has always risen to the occasion.
"We always did a elementary school track meet when I was younger, and I hurdled in it, it was fun for me, and I kind of got the form down and that's when I took off," said Teegan.
And take off he has...
In his junior year of high school he swept the conference meet, taking home first in triple jump, the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles.
He also took 5th in long jump, and claimed the Marawood T&F conference MVP award.
“At conference I pretty much told myself, that I had to win," said Teegan. "I was trying to get as many points as I could for the team, and my mindset was to win every event.”
“You know he really enjoys the sport, which is kind of an infectious thing. He's a leader by example, we can count on him at practice, and at the meets we can count on him to do his thing,” said Greg Streit, Teegan's Dad and Head Coach.
But his leadership isn't limited to athletics... He is also a 4.0 scholar in the classroom and is always challenging his teammates.
"You got to put academics first all the time, I got a bunch of guys around me in my class too that all have good grades too, so were always competing with each other to, to see who can do better on a test," shared Teegan.
However with the school year nearing an end, his biggest test remaining is to make it to LaCrosse and hoist gold at the state tournament.
A journey that begins Monday at the regional meet
"I'm just trying to stay fresh for the meets, fine tuning everything that can be fixed, so I can get better in all the events that I do," said Teegan.