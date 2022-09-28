Athlete of the Week: Tomahawk Girl's Volleyball

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) - There's no 'I' in 21-7 and that's why this week's athlete of the week is the entire Tomahawk Girl's Volleyball team.
The Hatchets are currently on an 11 game win streak, something that hasn't been seen since the 34-4 state tournament team from 2013-14.
Even though it's been a while since Tomahawk has seen success like this, these girls are confident they can keep it up.
"Every time we go out to step on the court and play another game, all the tension goes away and we're just playing volleyball," said Senior, Meghan Scholz.
"We know where we are. We talk everything through and even if we lose a couple points in a row, we let it slide by and take on the next points and get back in the game," said Sophomore, Claire Albert.