Badger State Games Holds Pickleball Tournament

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Athletes from across Wisconsin were causing quite a "racket" this weekend.
Badger State Games held their inaugural pickleball tournament at the Tennis Center in Wausau, athletes competed for bronze, silver, and gold in both the men's and women's division. Organizers saying it was nice to add another event to BSG's lineup.
Pickleball Co-Commissioner Andrea Ingvalson said, "We had no idea what we were getting into, I've been to several Badger State Games pickleball tournaments where we had maybe 30 to 40 people compete, we had 228 registrations."
Ingvalson says she hopes the tournament will be a staple in Wausau for years to come.