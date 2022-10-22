 Skip to main content
Mertz's fast start has Badgers up big at halftime

  Updated
  • 0
Badgers football helmet

Picture courtesy of MGN

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers football team is off to a fast start with two Graham Mertz touchdown passes at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday and Wisconsin leads Purdue 21-3 at halftime. 

Wisconsin dominated the first quarter and ran out to a 21-0 lead. Mertz connected with Skyler Bell for a 29-yard connection and a 3-yard touchdown to Chimere Dike. Sandwiched in-between those two scores, the Badgers defense got in on the action with a John Torchio pick-6. 

Bell leads the Badgers with 69 yards receiving and Braelon Allen has added over 80 yards on the ground. 

