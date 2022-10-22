Mertz's fast start sparks Wisconsin as Badgers cruise to victory over Purdue

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers football team rode a quick start to a big lead and never looked back at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, cruising to a 35-24 win over Purdue.
The final score was closer than the game really was as the Badgers raced out to a 3-score lead.
Graham Mertz sparked Wisconsin's quick start with two touchdown passes in the first quarter.
Wisconsin dominated the first quarter and led 21-0 after the opening quarter. Mertz connected with Skyler Bell for a 29-yard score and added another with a 3-yard toss to Chimere Dike. Sandwiched in-between those two scores, the Badgers defense got in on the action with a John Torchio pick-6.
It was an efficient day for Mertz who completed 13 of 21 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
Wisconsin didn't let up out of the break either as Brelon Allen scored a touchdown to give the Badgers a 28-3 lead. The 25-point-cushion proved insurmountable for the Boilermakers.
Bell leads the Badgers with 87 yards receiving and Allen topped 100 yards on the ground. Saturday looked like Badger football as Isaac Gurendo also had a 54-yard touchdown scamper and added 72 more yards on the ground.