WATCH: Luke Fickell introduced as Wisconsin football coach

MADISON (WAOW) — The introductory press conference for Luke Fickell being named the new University of Wisconsin football coach can be viewed on the Wisconsin Football YouTube channel at 4 p.m.
Fickell posted a 57-18 record in six seasons at Cincy and helped the Bearcats earn a College Football Playoff berth last year. The former Ohio State defensive lineman and longtime assistant went 6-7 as the Buckeyes’ interim coach in 2011 after Jim Tressel’s resignation.
Fickell informed the Bearcats players earlier Sunday that he was leaving the school. Cincinnati named veteran assistant Kerry Coombs interim coach.
Fickell, 49, takes over for interim coach and former Badgers defensive back Jim Leonhard, who replaced Paul Chryst on Oct. 2.