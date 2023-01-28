Bills safety Damar Hamlin thanks first responders and fans in first public speech since suffering cardiac arrest

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Hazardous conditions due to the combination of wind and cold. Wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The combination of wind and cold will result in hazardous conditions for anyone outdoors without appropriate winter clothing. Exposed skin can suffer frostbite in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a brief respite during the afternoon, conditions will worsen again during the evening. Wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero are expected across the area again tonight into Tuesday morning. If later data remain consistent with this forecast, a Wind Chill Advisory for this period will be issued later today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Wear appropriate clothing if you are going to be outdoors, including a hat, and gloves or mittens. &&