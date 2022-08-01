 Skip to main content
Brewers trade Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres

Josh Hader pitching

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

 Michael Dwyer

UPDATE: The Brewers have confirmed the trade that sends Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. 

_________________________________________________________

(WAOW)-- The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly dealt their All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. 

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic says pitcher Taylor Rodgers is among the players the Brewers will get in return from San Diego. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. 

