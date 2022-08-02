 Skip to main content
Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy to retire as a member of the team

  • Updated
  • 0
Jonathan Lucroy
Picture courtesy of Milwaukee VA Medical Center

(WAOW) -- Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy has announced that he is retiring. 

He will retire as a Milwaukee Brewer. 

Lucroy's MLB career spanned 12 years, he spent seven of those as a Brewer. 

Jonathan Lucroy

His offensive numbers while in Milwaukee rank first in several categories, he also appeared in 805 games with the team: 

  • Batting Average: .284
  • Hits: 806
  • Doubles: 157
  • Triples: 19
  • Homeruns: 79
  • RBI: 387
  • Runs: 346

Lucroy represented Milwaukee at the All-Star Game in 2014 and 2016. 

He will be inducted into the Brewers Wall of Fame before the game on Saturday. 

