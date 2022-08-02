Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy to retire as a member of the team

(WAOW) -- Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy has announced that he is retiring.
He will retire as a Milwaukee Brewer.
I am really blessed and fortunate to play the game as long as I did. The Brewers were the biggest part of that for me. I’m grateful for the fans and everyone who supported me along the way. I can’t wait to see everyone on Saturday! https://t.co/6x4pDHOQaF— Jonathan Lucroy (@JLucroy20) August 2, 2022
Lucroy's MLB career spanned 12 years, he spent seven of those as a Brewer.
His offensive numbers while in Milwaukee rank first in several categories, he also appeared in 805 games with the team:
- Batting Average: .284
- Hits: 806
- Doubles: 157
- Triples: 19
- Homeruns: 79
- RBI: 387
- Runs: 346
Lucroy represented Milwaukee at the All-Star Game in 2014 and 2016.
He will be inducted into the Brewers Wall of Fame before the game on Saturday.
Two-time All-Star Jonathan Lucroy is making it official and retiring.— Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 2, 2022
He’ll sign the papers Saturday at Wall of Honor ceremonies alongside Ryan Braun (and K-Rod, who was added last year but couldn’t attend). Prince Fielder is enshrined on the Walk of Fame that same day. pic.twitter.com/BwhOdll5nL