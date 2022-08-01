REPORT: Brewers trade Josh Hader to San Diego

(WAOW)-- The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly dealt their All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic says pitcher Taylor Rodgers is among the players the Brewers will get in return from San Diego.
Taylor Rogers expected to go back to Brewers, along with prospects… https://t.co/G2Ap34FxyW— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2022
Taylor Rogers since May 28: 21 IP, 8.14 ERA, .890 opponents’ OPS.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.