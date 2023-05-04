 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Bucks fire Budenholzer after early playoff exit

Budenholzer coach photo
By Matthew Cash

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) — The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Mike Budenholzer Thursday after the Bucks' disappointing first round exit in the first round of the NBA Playoffs as the top-seed. 

The Bucks did win a championship in 2021 under Budenholzer, however, the Bucks have also had the NBA's best record three times and failed to even make the NBA Finals in any of those years under Budenholzer. 

This is a developing story. 

