BREAKING: Bucks fire Budenholzer after early playoff exit

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) — The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Mike Budenholzer Thursday after the Bucks' disappointing first round exit in the first round of the NBA Playoffs as the top-seed.
BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Mike Budenholzer, sources tell ESPN. Budenholzer is out after the East’s top-seed suffered a first-round loss to the Miami Heat. pic.twitter.com/wQp0Zk3lxi— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 4, 2023
The Bucks did win a championship in 2021 under Budenholzer, however, the Bucks have also had the NBA's best record three times and failed to even make the NBA Finals in any of those years under Budenholzer.
This is a developing story.