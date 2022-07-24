 Skip to main content
Central Wisconsin Golf Card 2022: Shawano Lake Golf Couse

  • 0
shawano lake

As the golf card for this year winds down we visit one of the most character filled courses yet at Shawano Lake. From Osprey Nests to alligators a bar on the 13th and more it was quite the trip. Be sure to check it all out in the video above.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

