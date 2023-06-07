Central Wisconsin Golf Card: Glen Cairn, a little piece of Scotland

If you're looking to find a little piece of Scotland right here in Central Wisconsin, search no further than Glen Cairn, the 18-hole, par 72 emerald of Ogdensburg.
Glen Cairn prides itself on it's Scottish influence from its course layout to it's unique features and even it's name, which is Gaelic for Stone Marker and Meadow.
However the course wasn't just designed with homage to the highlands in mind. It was the intent of the owner to make sure it was enjoyable for everyone to play, from beginner to professional.
So whether it's trying to hit over the stone wall of the 5th hole or attempting to get the ball to sit on the green perched atop the stone platform of 13, there is bound to be something that brings a smile to the face of every golfer.
So go on, embrace your inner Scotland and head out to Glen Cairn to play a round, no kilt or bagpipes required!
Also be sure to check out a few of the course highlights in the video above!