Community Stadium at Goerke Park to close for renovations

Goerke Park in Stevens Point
WAOW

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Community Stadium in Goerke Park is closed to the public for renovations starting at 2 p.m. Thursday. 

A new synthetic turf surface and a new video scoreboard are among the renovations.

The closure is expected to last into August. The track, turf field and restroom areas inside the stadium will be closed during the renovation period. 

Following these updates Community Stadium will open for the fall athletic season as additional improvements take place. 

For questions regarding these updates, you can contact Stevens Point Parks, Recreation and Forestry at 715-346-1531. 

