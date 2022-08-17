Countdown to Kickoff - Newman Cardinals

The Countdown to Kickoff ticks ever lower as we check in with the defending 8-man champion Newman Cardinals.
Nine months ago, Newman capped an undefeated season by dismantling the Luck Cardinals 49-6 down in Wisconsin Rapids to bring home the state title.
Their prospects look just as good this season as the champs retain both their receivers, QB Conner Krach.
In his 22nd season, Head Coach Paul Michlig hopes the Cards can dodge the target on their backs and head back to the state championship as 8-man talent grows across the state.
"Its great to have a lot of guys that know what its like to win a state championship," said Michlig. "We're looking to do that again, but there's a few new faces out there and were looking to just try to get them in the right rhythm before the season starts."
While the team shares their coach's confidence, they also acknowledge that they have lost some big pieces and will need players to step up if they are to repeat as champs.
"I think we definitely lost a key defensive player last year, losing Josh and his brother Nate and even Jacob Pfiffner," said Conner Krach. "I think filling in those roles we have some work to do, but hopefully we'll get it done."
Newman kicks off their season at Three Lakes Friday August 26.