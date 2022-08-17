Countdown to Kickoff - Wisconsin Rapids Red Raiders

Our countdown to kickoff segment continues as we head down south to Wisconsin Rapids, where the Red Raiders found success with a youthful backfield last year, to help finish on top of the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
And its no secret as the squad returns, they will be going right back to what got them a share of that conference title last year.
The true test for this group will be the inexperience of the line.
However Head Coach Tony Biolo says that experienced backfield will take some weight off their shoulders.
"Coming off the ball we have an aggressive defense," said Biolo. "I think they're gonna do a decent job for us, just holding some things in the game."
"Offensively, we got skill in the backfield, and that was noticed at the scrimmage. I think we can move the ball a little bit, but we'll have to be patient with a younger offensive line that we got," continued Biolo. "(They're) just guys that gain that experience every game, every play and just hang in there with them."
Wisconsin Rapids will begin their season Thursday at home against River Falls.