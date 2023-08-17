Countdown to Kickoff: Stratford looking to defend state title

WAOW - The beautiful thing about sports is what happened in the past doesn't matter coming into a new year, and that's the mentality of the reigning D6 state champion's - the Stratford Tigers.
"People are going to have to step up, it's going to take a lot of grit," said senior wide receiver, Payton Glenn. "You know we're going to go through tough times, but it's picking up each other. doesn't matter which QB we have out there I just got to run my routes hard."
It was a magical season, ending in Triumph but a new team is on the horizon.
Most notably replacing QB Braedon Scheuller, something Coach Tubbs says will be a game time decision.
"We got two great QB's that will step up at any time," said Cole Tichy, senior OLB/TE. "We just got to take it week by week. Realize that there's teams that want us and we got to take it very serious and pull through and win those games one by one."
It's always been a team effort in Stratford, something that has built the program to a championship level under Head Coach Jason Tubbs.
They'll kick off their season, Friday August, 17th at 7:00 p.m. against. The match-up will be highlighted as News 9's Game of the Week.