Countdown to Kickoff: Amherst looking to rebound after devastating finish to 2022

AMHERST, Wis. (WAOW) -- Officially, the Amherst Falcons had one win in 2022, but only because controversy hit their program the last week of the regular season.
An ineligible player was found to have suited up for the football team last year, resulting in a WIAA vote to forfeit all wins from the 2022 season and bar the Falcons from participating in the playoffs.
To respond, all that can be done is move forward, and this year's group says the heartbreak of last year will remain in the past.
"We're ready to get the season rolling and [put] everything from last year behind us and ready for our first opponent," said senior Rhett Loken.
Part of the challenge of this year will be integrating some new names into the offense, like at quarterback and multiple skill positions.
"We have some new people coming in and I think we're going to have some nice threats this year and it's fun so far. I like to teach them and stuff," said senior Westin Allen.
However, including Loken, there will be multiple starters returning along the offensive and defensive lines.
Allen says a lot may be placed on those returning in the trenches while the newer faces adjust to the speed of the game.
"What more could you ask for? I mean, you always need a good line to be a successful team so it's great to have them back," Allen said.
Before being forced to forfeit their wins, the Falcons did win every game against their Central Wisconsin Conference-Large opponents, culminating with a win against eventual state champion Stratford. The highlights of that game can be found here.
Amherst begins its season by hosting Clintonville Friday.