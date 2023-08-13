Countdown to Kickoff: Medford ready to pick up where they left off last year

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) — The Medford Raiders are hoping to continue to build off the momentum started a season ago.
Medford finished 2022 with only one conference loss and made a push into the second round of the playoffs before being bounced by Onalaska.
The Raiders are looking to make an even deeper push this year.
The Raiders have their eyes set on winning the Great Northern Conference this year and getting revenge on Mosinee after the 42-28 loss suffered last year.
Medford will also have some massive shoes to fill after star QB Logan Baumgartner graduated last year. The Raiders, though, have several returning starters, who are prepared to tutor the new faces and have complete trust in their new quarterback.
"Hard work, just focus, come in every day at practice and try to get better every day," said Carson Carbaugh, Medford senior running back and safety. "Just help them. Some of the guys don't totally understand the play call, and you just got to tell them what to do and they'll figure it out."
Senior guard and linebacker, Logan Kawa, echoed the statement, saying he's been in the new starters's shoes before.
"You've always got to be willing to learn. They throw you in all different kinds of positions," Kawa said. "I came in my freshman year thinking I was a running back and playing all different kinds of spots, and you got to be willing to learn. Keeping our heads up. Letting bad plays go and just keep working, working hard. It's not really who you lose to, it's who you play. Anybody's loss is anybody's win."
Medford starts off their season on Friday in a rematch of last season's season opener where New Richmond cruised to a 32-8 win.