COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Newman Catholic eyes 3-peat

WAUSAU — Faces come and go, but expectations aren't changing for the Wausau Newman Catholic 8-player football team.
The Cardinals are looking to add a third straight state championship into the trophy case.
Since joining 8-player football in 2017, coach Paul Michlig and the Cardinals have lost just two games, and haven't lost a game since 2019. This year, though, it will basically be an entirely new team taking the field.
Newman graduated all but one starter on both sides of the ball and the pressure of past success is something this group feels ready for. They are eager to continue the program's string of success.
"That's the dream that you have when you start playing football, is winning a state championship," new quarterback Tyler Ackermann said. "I mean, we had a ton of guys around those teams but we weren't on the field the whole time, we've experienced it and now we want to do it ourselves."
"It' s their time. The 61-2 doesn't matter, those winning streaks don't matter, come out and make a name for yourself, and for your family, and the group you're playing with," Michlig said. "If they do that- which I know they will - we'll be a much better ball club then we are today."
Well Newman starts just like anyone else at 0-0, running back Matt Hew and the Cardinals have a strong foundation built on past players.
"It means the world to me to be able to represent this school and do this every Friday night and show everyone what Newman Catholic's all about."
First up for the Cardinals will be Three Lakes on Aug. 26.