Countdown to Kickoff: Wittenberg-Birnamwood eyes first conference title in over 20 years

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WAOW) - Countdown to Kickoff is underway highlighting the Wittenberg-Birnamwood Chargers who had a fantastic year in 2022 going 8-1 in the regular season.
The Chargers' only loss came at the hands of eventual state champion Stratford.
Well it was a wildly successful year for Wittenberg-Birnamwood, the Chargers have their sights set even higher.
They know they haven't won a conference championship in over 20 years, so the team's eyes are set on hanging a banner.
With a new offense coming in under second-year head coach, Jason Rieck, and a senior heavy roster, quarterback Nathan Waupekenay is excited for the changes.
The senior threw for nearly 1,200 yards last season, and will look to add to that this year as he's on WisSports' preseason watch list for the Dave Krieg Award given to the state's top senior QB.
"I love our new offense. Our offense we'll be slinging the ball so defenses better be ready. We got four unguardable receivers in my opinion, so I'm really looking forward to singling the ball," Waupekenay said. "We got that dog in us for sure. I mean, we've been in the weight room. We got Charlie Nowinsky, 315-pound absolute animal. I mean every single one of us, we're ready."
Senior center and defensive tackle, Charlie Nowinsky knows that they were a couple games shy of a state championship a season ago and now with so many returning starters, it's all about sharpening the iron.
"We're a senior dominated team, so we know what it's like to get beat by Stratford, we know what it's like to get beat first round of playoffs, so we can remember that come fall," Nowinsky said. "It's the same stuff as last year where we're just going to do it better, faster, and harder than we did last year and that should pay off."
The Chargers' hunt for a conference title begins Friday when they welcome Antigo in Week 1.