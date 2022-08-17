CTK: Mosinee moving forward with new head coach, more open offense

MOSINEE, WI (WAOW) -- Were getting a sneak peak of the defending great northern championship team. Mosinee went undefeated in conference in 2021.
But big changes have came to the program...After the exit of head coach Craig Martens, defensive coordinator Kyle Stoffel stepped in. He's putting a defensive emphasis on the Indians this season, while adding more run to the Mosinee signature offensive game.
Change is good....the team says while they're loving the additions to the playbook, and ready to get a relatively young team up to speed.
Senior tight end Davin Stoffel said, "its a little bit of change in the way we do things but a lot of similarities too. Really offensively were just going to incorporate the run a little bit more than we've done in the past but otherwise we've got some we've got some linemen that have got to step up but otherwise we got some older guys back and i'm really excited to see what we've got this year."
Senior quarterback Gavin Obremski continued, "at the beginning of the season it was a little bit iffy, we didn't have a lot of linemen, but they've definitely stepped up a lot and all of the young guys are getting a lot of quality reps and everyone has just been working as well as we can and I feel like we'll definitely be fine."
Mosinee's first match up is against Stratford. That game will be played Friday, at Marshfield football field.