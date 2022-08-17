CTK: Panthers overhaul program, have high expectations

STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW) -- Stevens Point's football program has eyes on a big playoff berth in 2022.
The Panthers are one of five area teams to introduce a new head coach ahead of the season, but the only school that brought in help from the outside.
Ryan Eigenberger, was poached from Kohler high school and is bringing a new mentality to Panther football.
Senior linebacker Kale Roth said, "there's definitely a lot of pressure on us starters but i think that's good to keep the pace high and keep us motivated but yeah i think we'll go pretty far this year."
Eigenberger's working with 15 seniors, and what he described as a very open competition at qb.
Roth said, "It's pretty stiff, very competitive you know when one steps up the other steps right back up so its very competitive and I think its going to be a good time and I think during the games they're gonna be switching off and get multiple reps at both".
The Panthers get started at home against Kimberly.