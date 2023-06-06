Edgar, SPASH survive Tuesday's sectional doubleheader to advance to state tournament

The baseball teams that remained in the WIAA playoffs on Tuesday would face one final task to become one of the 20 teams left to compete for a state championship. Win a double header against some of the best teams in Wisconsin.
Both of our viewing area teams who advanced to state did so in walkoff fashion.
Lucas Stahnke delivered the walkoff hit as Edgar edged Pacelli 2-1 in 8 innings in a game that went to extra innings scoreless. Peyton Flees' solo homer in the top of the eighth gave Pacelli a brief lead but Jace Apfelbeck knotted the game in extra innings 1-1 setting the stage for Stahnke.
With the win Edgar is going to the WIAA State Baseball Tournament for the first time in school history.
Stevens Point Area Senior High also won via walkoff and are going to the state tournament for the first time since 2014. SPASH trailed 5-0 but stormed back and won 6-5.
Check out the results from both the sectional semi-final and final games and see who advanced.
SECTIONAL SEMI FINALS
D1 -
SPASH 5 River Falls 1
Hudson 16 D.C. Everest 6
D2 -
West Salem 7 Mosinee 3
D3 -
Amherst 4 Auburndale 3
Marathon 9 Mondovi 2
D4 -
Edgar 7 Florence 3
Pacelli 4 Iola-Scandinavia 1
Eleva-Strum 12 Pittsville 3
SECTIONAL FINALS
D1 -
SPASH 6 Hudson 5
D2 -
St. Croix Falls 4 Marathon 0
Kiel 2 Amherst 0
D3 -
Edgar 2 Pacelli 1