Edgar Wildcats come up just short 4-3 in extra innings, in the program's first appearance at the state tournament

The Edgar Wildcats had to wait an additional eight and a half hours Tuesday before they could make the program's debut in the state tournament. However there were no nerves once they took the diamond against Ithaca.
The Wildcats used the lengthy rain delay to take batting practice at Kaukauna high school before showing up to Fox Cities Stadium and it showed.
Edgar lit the scoreboard first in the second inning with three runs.
The first came off a ground out by Brady Stencil, who got Lucas Stahnke across home with the hit.
The next batter up Justin Davis brought the second run across with an RBI double with the Cat's third coming off a single by Keghan Hartway two batters later.
The Bulldogs would answer in short order with three of their own in the bottom of that frame, but from there it was all defense.
Six scoreless innings would follow for both teams, with Jase Apfelbeck (six innings) and Lucas Stahnke (two innings) doing the damage from the mound for Edgar.
However Ithaca would finally break through the stingy Wildcats defense in the ninth by getting a runner to third and bringing him home with a long drive to left that ended the game and Edgar's season 4-3.
"At the end of the day win or lose they get to lay their heads on the pillows at night saying they are the first team in Edgar history that has made it to the state tournament.," said Head Coach Connor Handrick when talking about this teams legacy. "What that means for these guys, us coaches, the community, it's huge. They're the first team to do it, they're the first team to make it to the state tournament."
"(This is) My favorite team to ever play on," said senior outfielder Keghan Hartway. "Just first time ever down here, everyone doubted us from the start of the season, but now that we're down here it's surreal."
The Wildcats finish their magical season with a 13-7 record and a piece of school history.